4 Des Moines stores to find the best shopping deals

You don't need to sift through the bargain bin to find something good. Here in Des Moines, there are hidden shopping deals everywhere.

Below are a few of our favorites, from designer bags to bicycles.

Worn

This second-hand store is pricier than a Goodwill or a Plato's Closet, but what you get in return are high-quality pieces that are carefully curated.

There's plenty of recognizable brands like Kate Spade, Lululemon and J.Crew. And you can find high-end designer bags like Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Plus: You can get an extra deal by shopping at both Worn locations on the same day.

Where to find it: 857 42nd St., Des Moines and 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy., Suite #160, West Des Moines or online.

Atomic Garage

The inside of Atomic Garage in Valley Junction. Photo courtesy of Atomic Garage

Okay, so the funny thing about this vintage clothing store is they have a sign saying they're having a 50% off sale — but they're always having a 50% off sale.

Now the retro clothes here aren't everybody's style, but if you have a high school student that's obsessed with Depop or you're searching for some special, one-of-a-kind pieces — this is the spot.

We've found Boy Scouts uniforms, letter jackets, mod 70s dresses and sick fur coats here.

Where to find it: 127 5th St., West Des Moines.

ReStore

Volunteers move a coach donated to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Vineland, N.J., on Mar. 3, 2021. Photo: Adam Monacelli/The Daily Journal via Imagn Content Services

If you're looking to shake up your decor or need some furniture to fill out your space — the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is the spot to go.

There's a little bit of everything here — construction materials, appliances, rugs and lamps.

This spot is for the bargain hunters who find joy in the treasure hunt.

Where to find it: 2200 E Euclid Ave., Des Moines.

The Des Moines Bicycle Collective

The inside of the Des Moines Bicycle Collective. Photo courtesy of the Street Collective

Spring fever is here and you likely want to go out and play. Before you buy a bike from Target, stop by the Des Moines Bicycle Collective in the East Village.

The nonprofit, which is operated by the Street Collective, refurbishes old bikes and sells them for way less than a new one at the bike store.

And while some are more expensive or older than a new Walmart bike — the quality is better there.

Plus: You can find parts for cheap, including tires, lights and pedals.

Where to find it: 506 E 6th St., Des Moines.