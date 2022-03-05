Shop on a budget at garage sales and auctions near Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

My first full-time job in journalism paid $10 an hour. Cash was tight, but garage sales saved me.

What happened: I furnished my first apartment, and then my first home, for just a few hundred dollars.

I learned where to find the very best sales in the metro and — even after I got a few promotions — I've continued to bargain hunt.

Like my shirt? It's probably yours.

My advice: Shop in areas you want to emulate in your life. If you've got kids, for example, focus on sales near schools.

Here are some of my favorite neighborhoods for garage sale shopping:

It's my Goldilocks of garage sales. I've found some treasured items, like original artwork, for great bargains.

South of Grand

Loads of great stuff but not always the best for deals. These folks know when they're selling a Picasso.

Great for housewares linked with newlywed sales — merging households that don't need two crock pots. Score.

Jason paid $5 for this original painting at a garage sale in Beaverdale circa 2000. It still hangs in his living room. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Plus: Auctions are another great way to snag some of the best deals, especially if you're willing to do a little research and be patient.

A few tips: Don't show too much emotion. Bidders feed on energy and will take a second look at an item if they sense excitement.

Set your limits. Estate auctions, especially, can be emotional and result in out-of-control bidding.

Research. Many auctions publish photos online. You can set calendar reminders and alerts for specific treasures on sites like AuctionZip.