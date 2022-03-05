Des Moines deals: The best spot for cheap margaritas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The moment I got a comically tall margarita pitcher at La Cabaña — I knew I found my go-to margarita spot.

Why it matters: The Southside restaurant's $17.99 pitcher has everything — tons of drinks, ample tequila and theatrics. (And $2 off on Fridays and Saturdays.)

My friends and I poured at least six big drinks and there was still plenty leftover.

Driving the news: Co-owner and drink mastermind Alondra Duran told Axios she likes to express her creativity through the tropical recipes she creates.

A big part of that? "Crazy containers," she said.

And if you don't want a whole pitcher, you can also stop by on Mondays for $1.50 margs.

Plus: There's tons of other drinks to try, including her green-apple "Lucky Charms" margarita, which is returning for St. Patrick's Day.

Where to find it: 1435 Army Post Rd., Des Moines