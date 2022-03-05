Des Moines restaurant deals for every day of the week
Struggling to find a spot to eat? Here's our list of where you can get the best bang for your buck.
Monday
Barntown Brewing is serving up the ultimate meal to start your week — chow down on a quality cheeseburger, fries and one of their craft beers for just $10.99.
Where to find it: 9500 University Ave., Suite 1110, West Des Moines.
Tuesday
The Dam Pub in Beaverdale is serving up the most decked-out nacho plate for half-price on Tuesdays.
- Get a full-size plate with literally everything on it and your choice of chicken or steak — $8.02 with tax.
Where to find it: 2710 Beaver Ave., Des Moines.
Also on Tuesdays, Django's all-day happy hour is a can't miss. Chow down on duck frites ($5), charcuterie ($12), Brussels sprouts ($5) and poutine ($6) for cheap.
- Plus: There are $5 martinis, wines and beer.
Wednesday
It's hump day — celebrate the middle of the week and head to Ceviche in the East Village for BOGO mojitos and mules.
Where to find it: 223 E. Walnut St., Des Moines.
Thursday
Take advantage of all-you-can-eat wings at Wellman's Pub off Ingersoll on Thursdays. The deal is $10.99 per person, plus a drink purchase.
- If you're wanting Wednesday wings, the West Des Moines location offers the same deal a day earlier.
Where to find it: 2920 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines.
The weekend
Maybe you tried, but could never drink enough to make those bottomless mimosa deals worth it.
- The Station has you covered — $4 bloody Marys and mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays. You're welcome.
Where to find it: 3124 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.