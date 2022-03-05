Des Moines restaurant deals for every day of the week

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Struggling to find a spot to eat? Here's our list of where you can get the best bang for your buck.

Monday

The cheeseburger meal deal at Barntown Brewing gets you a burger, fries and beer for $10.99. Photos courtesy of Barntown Brewing

Barntown Brewing is serving up the ultimate meal to start your week — chow down on a quality cheeseburger, fries and one of their craft beers for just $10.99.

Where to find it: 9500 University Ave., Suite 1110, West Des Moines.

Tuesday

The Dam Nachos from The Dam Pub in Beaverdale. Photo courtesy of The Dam Pub

The Dam Pub in Beaverdale is serving up the most decked-out nacho plate for half-price on Tuesdays.

Get a full-size plate with literally everything on it and your choice of chicken or steak — $8.02 with tax.

Where to find it: 2710 Beaver Ave., Des Moines.

An order of duck frites ($5) and dipping sauces from Django downtown. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Also on Tuesdays, Django's all-day happy hour is a can't miss. Chow down on duck frites ($5), charcuterie ($12), Brussels sprouts ($5) and poutine ($6) for cheap.

Plus: There are $5 martinis, wines and beer.

Wednesday

Drinks from Ceviche. Photos courtesy of Ceviche

It's hump day — celebrate the middle of the week and head to Ceviche in the East Village for BOGO mojitos and mules.

Where to find it: 223 E. Walnut St., Des Moines.

Thursday

Wings from Wellman's Pub in West Des Moines. Photo courtesy of Wellman's

Take advantage of all-you-can-eat wings at Wellman's Pub off Ingersoll on Thursdays. The deal is $10.99 per person, plus a drink purchase.

If you're wanting Wednesday wings, the West Des Moines location offers the same deal a day earlier.

Where to find it: 2920 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines.

The weekend

A mimosa and bloody Mary from The Station off Ingersoll. Photo courtesy of The Station

Maybe you tried, but could never drink enough to make those bottomless mimosa deals worth it.

The Station has you covered — $4 bloody Marys and mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays. You're welcome.

Where to find it: 3124 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines.