How Iowa compares in average life expectancy

Jason Clayworth
Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Iowans' average life expectancy at birth is 79 years, according to state-by-state data released last month by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.

Why it matters: It's one indicator of overall health in our state.

  • And Iowa is doing OK, ranking 20th in the nation for life expectancy.

Details: Women in Iowa are projected to outlive their male counterparts by about five years, making it to 81.6 years on average compared to men's 76.5.

Yes, but: The data is from before the pandemic began. The overall U.S. life expectancy at birth decreased from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 years in 2020.

Interactive map.

