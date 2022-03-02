How Iowa compares in average life expectancy

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Iowans' average life expectancy at birth is 79 years, according to state-by-state data released last month by the CDC National Center for Health Statistics.

Why it matters: It's one indicator of overall health in our state.

And Iowa is doing OK, ranking 20th in the nation for life expectancy.

Details: Women in Iowa are projected to outlive their male counterparts by about five years, making it to 81.6 years on average compared to men's 76.5.

Yes, but: The data is from before the pandemic began. The overall U.S. life expectancy at birth decreased from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 years in 2020.

Plus: Iowa recently lost ground on 95 of the more than 250 measures used to track progress meeting health goals in a separate five-year statewide initiative.

