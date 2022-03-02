New Mars Cafe location to open in downtown Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Coffee fans, rejoice — Mars Cafe is expanding into a second retail location in downtown Des Moines.

Driving the news: The new 500-square-foot store will soon open in the skywalk inside the Greater Des Moines Partnership building at 700 Locust Street.

Details: Expect to see a menu similar to the cafe's original Drake location, as well as grab-and-go food for office workers on the run.

"We want it to be a little bit of an oasis where if you've been at your desk all day and you need a little bit of a break, come grab coffee," said Kuuku Saah, who's opening the new spot with his business partner, Alec Davis.

Flashback: At the end of 2020, Saah purchased the original Mars Cafe location, as well as its downtown location in Capital Square.

Saah ended up closing the Capital Square store as the pandemic reduced foot traffic downtown.

What he's saying: "We are starting see things pick up a little bit," Saah said.

He said he's confident there's enough need for a local coffee shop in the downtown business district.

What's next: Expect doors to open in March or April.