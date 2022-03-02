Bird flu discovered in Iowa backyard poultry flock
Bird flu was detected this week in a noncommercial backyard poultry flock in western Iowa, the state Department of Agriculture announced in a news release Wednesday.
Why it matters: If the disease becomes widespread, it could cause a spike in prices at the grocery store.
- A 2015 outbreak of the highly contagious virus devastated poultry and egg farmers in Iowa and 14 other states. About 50 million birds died nationwide, costing Iowa an estimated $1.2 billion in economic damage.
State of play: The case in Iowa's Pottawattamie County is among multiple others discovered in the last month, including in Indiana and Kentucky.
- Indiana officials said roughly 55,000 turkeys have been killed to prevent the disease's spread.
- The detections do not present immediate public health concerns to humans, according to the CDC.
What's next: Iowa is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop, test and strengthen preparedness and response to the disease, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said in a press release.
