Bird flu discovered in Iowa backyard poultry flock

Bird flu was detected this week in a noncommercial backyard poultry flock in western Iowa, the state Department of Agriculture announced in a news release Wednesday.

Why it matters: If the disease becomes widespread, it could cause a spike in prices at the grocery store.

A 2015 outbreak of the highly contagious virus devastated poultry and egg farmers in Iowa and 14 other states. About 50 million birds died nationwide, costing Iowa an estimated $1.2 billion in economic damage.

State of play: The case in Iowa's Pottawattamie County is among multiple others discovered in the last month, including in Indiana and Kentucky.

Indiana officials said roughly 55,000 turkeys have been killed to prevent the disease's spread.

The detections do not present immediate public health concerns to humans, according to the CDC.

What's next: Iowa is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop, test and strengthen preparedness and response to the disease, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said in a press release.