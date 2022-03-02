1 hour ago - News

Bird flu discovered in Iowa backyard poultry flock

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a chicken.
Photo: Xurxo Lobato / Getty Image

Bird flu was detected this week in a noncommercial backyard poultry flock in western Iowa, the state Department of Agriculture announced in a news release Wednesday.

Why it matters: If the disease becomes widespread, it could cause a spike in prices at the grocery store.

State of play: The case in Iowa's Pottawattamie County is among multiple others discovered in the last month, including in Indiana and Kentucky.

  • Indiana officials said roughly 55,000 turkeys have been killed to prevent the disease's spread.
  • The detections do not present immediate public health concerns to humans, according to the CDC.

What's next: Iowa is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop, test and strengthen preparedness and response to the disease, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said in a press release.

