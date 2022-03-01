Redistricting commissioners push for new Polk County maps

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Two of Polk County's five redistricting commissioners are calling for supervisors' proposed districts to be rejected because they don't provide fair representation.

Why it matters: The maps will determine political boundaries for the next decade.

Catch up fast: The county-appointed commission had recommended the district boundaries in the past, but a change in the law several years ago now delegates that task to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA).

The LSA published its redistricting proposal last week.

If supervisors reject it, the LSA will be required to create a new proposal.

What they're saying: Polk Redistricting Commission members Chris Coleman and Greg Lewis shared concerns during a public hearing Monday that four of Des Moines' five main public high schools would be within the newly proposed No. 5 district.

A new map could lead to better representation, they said.

Between the lines: Redistricting could shake up Polk County's politics by giving Republicans an edge in this fall's elections.

What's next: Supervisors are expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.