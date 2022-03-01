1 hour ago - Politics

Redistricting commissioners push for new Polk County maps

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of the state of Iowa with red and blue districts inside it.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Two of Polk County's five redistricting commissioners are calling for supervisors' proposed districts to be rejected because they don't provide fair representation.

Why it matters: The maps will determine political boundaries for the next decade.

Catch up fast: The county-appointed commission had recommended the district boundaries in the past, but a change in the law several years ago now delegates that task to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA).

  • The LSA published its redistricting proposal last week.
  • If supervisors reject it, the LSA will be required to create a new proposal.

What they're saying: Polk Redistricting Commission members Chris Coleman and Greg Lewis shared concerns during a public hearing Monday that four of Des Moines' five main public high schools would be within the newly proposed No. 5 district.

  • A new map could lead to better representation, they said.

Between the lines: Redistricting could shake up Polk County's politics by giving Republicans an edge in this fall's elections.

What's next: Supervisors are expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.

Data: University of Virginia Center for Politics; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Data: University of Virginia Center for Politics; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios
