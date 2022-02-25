5 hours ago - Food and Drink

Maggie's Rumble Room opens in former Sambetti's spot

Linh Ta
Maggie's Rumble Room
The inside of Maggie Rumble Room. Photo courtesy of Maggie's Rumble Room

Northside’s got a go-to bar again. Maggie’s Rumble Room has moved into the former Sambetti’s location and it’s drawing in all the locals.

Driving the news: The watering hole opened earlier this month after three new co-owners bought and updated the beloved northside bar. They're now slinging classic drinks and unique pizzas.

Flashback: Sambetti's was put up for sale after longtime owner Paul Strome unexpectedly died of a heart attack in 2019.

  • Steve McFadden, owner of Grumpy Goat and Tipsy Crow reopened the restaurant that year, the Register reports.
  • But it went back up for sale.
  • (McFadden recently plead guilty to assault charges.)

That's when Des Moines residents Tony Buns, Omar Rodriguez and Maggie Senn jumped on the opportunity.

  • As the head bartender, they decided to put Maggie in the name. And Senn came up with "rumble room," Buns told Axios.

State of play: The bar has a retro vibe with funky wallpaper and lots of race car, music and motorcycle references.

  • There's a 1980 record player jukebox that plays old 45s.

The intrigue: Rodriguez crafted the unique pizza menu, which features items like "The Green Elephant" — artichoke hearts, green peppers and baby spinach, and "The El Camino" — with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and baby bella mushrooms.

Where to find it: 11am-2am, Mon.-Sun.; 1430 2nd Ave., Des Moines

  • Kitchen closes around 10pm weekdays and 11pm on weekends.
A pizza from Maggie's Rumble Room
A small White Lightning Pizza with pepperoni, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and ricotta. ($24) Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
