Maggie's Rumble Room opens in former Sambetti's spot
Northside’s got a go-to bar again. Maggie’s Rumble Room has moved into the former Sambetti’s location and it’s drawing in all the locals.
Driving the news: The watering hole opened earlier this month after three new co-owners bought and updated the beloved northside bar. They're now slinging classic drinks and unique pizzas.
Flashback: Sambetti's was put up for sale after longtime owner Paul Strome unexpectedly died of a heart attack in 2019.
- Steve McFadden, owner of Grumpy Goat and Tipsy Crow reopened the restaurant that year, the Register reports.
- But it went back up for sale.
- (McFadden recently plead guilty to assault charges.)
That's when Des Moines residents Tony Buns, Omar Rodriguez and Maggie Senn jumped on the opportunity.
- As the head bartender, they decided to put Maggie in the name. And Senn came up with "rumble room," Buns told Axios.
State of play: The bar has a retro vibe with funky wallpaper and lots of race car, music and motorcycle references.
- There's a 1980 record player jukebox that plays old 45s.
The intrigue: Rodriguez crafted the unique pizza menu, which features items like "The Green Elephant" — artichoke hearts, green peppers and baby spinach, and "The El Camino" — with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and baby bella mushrooms.
Where to find it: 11am-2am, Mon.-Sun.; 1430 2nd Ave., Des Moines
- Kitchen closes around 10pm weekdays and 11pm on weekends.
