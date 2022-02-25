Iowa Republicans pass major income tax reform
The Iowa House and Senate on Thursday evening passed a major tax reform bill that will cut Iowans' income tax rates to a flat 3.9% by 2026.
State of play: The legislation now awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature, days before she’s set to deliver the GOP's response to President Biden's State of the Union address.
Why it matters: Iowa Republicans tout the move as a major victory that will benefit the balance sheets of all Iowans and attract newcomers to the state.
- Yes, but: Democrats, who largely voted against the bill, warned the ultimate benefactors are the state's wealthiest. They say high-income Iowans have the most to gain from a flat tax rate, while low-income Iowans will see marginal savings.
What's in the bill:
- Gradual reduction to a flat 3.9% income tax by 2026
- Eliminate the state's progressive tax system
- Remove state income tax on retirement income, like 401Ks and IRAs
- Corporate tax rates will gradually reduce
What they're saying: Democrat Sen. Zach Wahls said the median household income in Iowa is $68,000 and those individuals would only see their state taxes reduced by $563, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.
- But a millionaire would save an average of $6,700 he noted.
The other side: Republican Sen. Dan Dawson argued the current progressive system "penalizes people who work harder" and that every Iowan benefits from the cuts, ICD reports.
