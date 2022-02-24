West Des Moines considers unique house rental development
West Des Moines is considering approving a development of single-family rental homes that the city says would be unique in the Midwest.
Why it matters: The proposed 21-acre development near Jordan Creek Town Center could help fill a housing gap, especially as Des Moines' suburbs consider how to not only attract employees but encourage them to live there.
The big picture: The development model of building single-family homes as rentals, with amenities similar to apartments, has seen significant growth and investment on the coasts.
State of play: Picket Fence Communities, an Omaha-based developer, is proposing bringing that model to South 88th Street between Mills Civic Parkway and Coachlight Drive.
- The developer wants to build 195 homes, each of which would be one- or two-bedroom units. Some of them will have garages.
- The majority of the homes will be detached, but 84 will be located side-by-side, similar to townhouses.
- Rent is expected to start around $1,100 a month.
Some of the amenities: Snow removal, lawn care, fenced backyards, community green space, pool and a fitness center.
What they're saying: The development's target demographic could be young people who aren't ready to buy, retirees who are downsizing and people who want a home, but can't afford the rising costs, said Deborah Kline, Picket Fence's chief of staff.
Of note: The city will have to change its ordinance regarding garages to allow for the development.
- All new homes must include garages according to the city's code. That requirement was created so people didn't leave items out on their lawns, like mowers.
What's next: If rezoning and the code are approved, construction is expected to begin early summer and finish by spring 2023.
