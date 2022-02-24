West Des Moines considers unique house rental development

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

West Des Moines is considering approving a development of single-family rental homes that the city says would be unique in the Midwest.

Why it matters: The proposed 21-acre development near Jordan Creek Town Center could help fill a housing gap, especially as Des Moines' suburbs consider how to not only attract employees but encourage them to live there.

The big picture: The development model of building single-family homes as rentals, with amenities similar to apartments, has seen significant growth and investment on the coasts.

State of play: Picket Fence Communities, an Omaha-based developer, is proposing bringing that model to South 88th Street between Mills Civic Parkway and Coachlight Drive.

The developer wants to build 195 homes, each of which would be one- or two-bedroom units. Some of them will have garages.

The majority of the homes will be detached, but 84 will be located side-by-side, similar to townhouses.

Rent is expected to start around $1,100 a month.

Some of the amenities: Snow removal, lawn care, fenced backyards, community green space, pool and a fitness center.

What they're saying: The development's target demographic could be young people who aren't ready to buy, retirees who are downsizing and people who want a home, but can't afford the rising costs, said Deborah Kline, Picket Fence's chief of staff.

Of note: The city will have to change its ordinance regarding garages to allow for the development.

All new homes must include garages according to the city's code. That requirement was created so people didn't leave items out on their lawns, like mowers.

What's next: If rezoning and the code are approved, construction is expected to begin early summer and finish by spring 2023.