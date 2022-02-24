Des Moines' water bills are rising

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Residential rates at Des Moines Water Works have increased nearly 80% since 2007 — now at $5.19 per 1,000 gallons for those who live within the city.

Driving the news: That'll raise to $5.35 on April 1.

By the numbers: Water consumption is only a small portion of the overall bill. Mine this month, for example, was $12.58, but his total bill was $81.50.

Surcharges for capital improvement, "water availability" and an excise tax added $7.76.

City sewer charges were another $55.17, and an optional water line protection plan cost $5.99.

What they're saying: Water Works CFO Amy Kahler told Axios that lots of factors go into the rates, including expenses of up to $10,000 a day to run the utility's nitrate removal facility.

The big picture: Aging infrastructure and the cost to diversify water sources is driving rates higher across the nation, according to Circle of Blue, a research group that focuses on environmental issues.

Average monthly costs for a family of low consumption increased more than 40% to $35.49 between 2010 and 2018, according to the group's data.

What to watch: More than a dozen metro communities are in discussions to create a regional water utility.

Finding efficiencies are among their goals. A plan could be operational as early as next year.