Redistricting proposal puts 2 Polk County supervisors in same district

Iowa's Legislative Services Agency released its newly proposed districts of Polk County supervisors Tuesday.

Why it matters: Redistricting can impact an election and shape who controls a governing body.

For example, Chairperson Angela Connolly, a Democrat, would be in the same district — No. 2 — as vice chairperson Robert Brownell, a Republican, under the proposed maps.

State of play: This is the first redistricting cycle since Iowa lawmakers removed much of the power of county-appointed commissions to draw maps for supervisor seats.

Democrats currently have a 3-2 majority on the board.

How it works: The county will hold a public hearing Feb. 28. Supervisors will approve or reject the proposed map on March 1.

The LSA would create a second proposal if the first is rejected.

Between the lines: There's tension among supervisors following a lawsuit filed by the county's former HR director.

Supervisor Matt McCoy, who joined the suit, was stripped of nearly all of his board appointments last month.

Of note: McCoy, and the other two incumbents on the board — Democrat Tom Hockensmith and Republican Steve Van Oort — would be in their own districts under the proposed maps.

One proposed district, located on the county's southeast side, has no incumbent currently living in its boundaries.

What they're saying: McCoy told Axios that he's concerned his peers will reject the first proposal and use an amendment process on a second one — opening "the door to gerrymandering."

Connolly said she's still reviewing the map.