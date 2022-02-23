Des Moines could soon get tough on truck parking

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines City Council members signaled support this week for new fines and restrictions to discourage trucks from parking on city streets.

Why it matters: It's a hazard and a nuisance, especially in areas with limited parking.

Pedestrians and other motorists can't easily be seen when big rigs are parked on narrow residential streets.

State of play: City ordinances already prohibit trucks with a freight capacity greater than one ton or any unattached semitrailer to park on residential streets.

Yes, but: It's cheaper and more convenient to break the law rather than pay to park at truck stops, council members said in September when they directed city staff to review the problem.

What's happing: Fines would increase from $15 to $50 under Monday's recommendation from city staff.

Unattended and unattached trailers could not be parked on city streets in any area, unless it's an active construction site.

What's next: An official proposal and a City Council vote is expected in coming weeks.