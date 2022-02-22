Iowa offers refugees free commercial driver's license classes
Refugees in Iowa are being offered free commercial driver's license (CDL) classes under a new program launched this month, a spokesperson for Iowa's Department of Human Services (DHS) told Axios.
Why it matters: It could be a win/win. Demand for drivers is at an all-time high across the U.S. and Iowa.
- Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghan refugees have settled in the state, and many are seeking employment.
Plus: Some of them supported American military logistics operations in Afghanistan, experience that lends well to the trucking industry, DHS spokesperson Alex Carfrae said.
Details: DHS' Bureau of Refugee Services has partnered with the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute on the new program.
- The institute helps many of its students line up employment before they graduate.
- The initial class will begin in April and be capped at around 30 people, according to Mak Suceska, bureau chief of the Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services.
What's next: A referral and application process is ongoing.
