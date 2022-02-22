Des Moines and Polk County extend Invest DSM revitalization pilot

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A neighborhood revitalization pilot program created by Des Moines and Polk County will be extended by another five years.

Why it matters: Invest DSM tackles neighborhood decline by investing in areas that show early signs of distress, well before there is widespread slum and blight.

City and county officials believe it's working.

Driving the news: The city and county's initial three-year commitments end July 31.

But the City Council approved a contract Monday that says each will allocate $5 million to the group in the fiscal year that starts in July.

Similar levels of contributions are anticipated through 2027.

How it works: The pilot targets four Des Moines districts, where home and business owners can qualify for grants that help pay for property improvements.

Hundreds of owners participated, investing millions of dollars more into their properties beyond their initial grants allocations.

What's next: City Council members have expressed interest in expanding the program to other areas of the city.