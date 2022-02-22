Des Moines and Polk County extend Invest DSM revitalization pilot
A neighborhood revitalization pilot program created by Des Moines and Polk County will be extended by another five years.
Why it matters: Invest DSM tackles neighborhood decline by investing in areas that show early signs of distress, well before there is widespread slum and blight.
- City and county officials believe it's working.
Driving the news: The city and county's initial three-year commitments end July 31.
- But the City Council approved a contract Monday that says each will allocate $5 million to the group in the fiscal year that starts in July.
- Similar levels of contributions are anticipated through 2027.
How it works: The pilot targets four Des Moines districts, where home and business owners can qualify for grants that help pay for property improvements.
- Hundreds of owners participated, investing millions of dollars more into their properties beyond their initial grants allocations.
What's next: City Council members have expressed interest in expanding the program to other areas of the city.
- Further discussion is expected in coming months.
