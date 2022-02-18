New brewery planned in Des Moines' historic district
A new restaurant and brewery could open late this year in the Concord, a century-old apartment complex in Des Moines' Sherman Hill neighborhood, developer Danny Heggen told Axios this week.
Why it matters: The $1.4 million plan would renovate and repurpose a longtime vacant section of the apartment complex and build upon an already growing brew district, Heggen said.
- Lua Brewing and the soon-to-come Big Grove Brewery are less than a half-mile away.
State of play: Heggen's company, Hom Investments 6, purchased the Concord last year.
- The planned restaurant would occupy the first floor of the complex's adjacent parking garage and office space, Heggen said.
Between the lines: The property had been used as a grocery store with a living space above it, according to the State Historic Preservation Office. Its current zoning allows for commercial home occupants.
- The developer has requested rezoning to classify the property as a mixed-use district to accommodate the restaurant/brewery plan.
What they're saying: A few people in a private Facebook group of neighborhood residents questioned whether the project would fit in the historical neighborhood.
The other side: Developers believe the plan meets the neighborhood's historical guidelines due in part to the property's prior uses, Heggen, who recently lived in Sherman Hill for several years, told Axios.
- Neighborhood members have generally expressed support for the project and the association is likely to write a letter backing the project to the city, Sherman Hill president Angela Broughton-Romain told Axios yesterday.
What's next: Building renovations are already in the works.
- The DSM Plan and Zoning Commission will consider the rezoning request March 3.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.