New brewery planned in Des Moines' historic district

A new restaurant and brewery could open late this year in the Concord, a century-old apartment complex in Des Moines' Sherman Hill neighborhood, developer Danny Heggen told Axios this week.

Why it matters: The $1.4 million plan would renovate and repurpose a longtime vacant section of the apartment complex and build upon an already growing brew district, Heggen said.

Lua Brewing and the soon-to-come Big Grove Brewery are less than a half-mile away.

State of play: Heggen's company, Hom Investments 6, purchased the Concord last year.

The planned restaurant would occupy the first floor of the complex's adjacent parking garage and office space, Heggen said.

Between the lines: The property had been used as a grocery store with a living space above it, according to the State Historic Preservation Office. Its current zoning allows for commercial home occupants.

The developer has requested rezoning to classify the property as a mixed-use district to accommodate the restaurant/brewery plan.

What they're saying: A few people in a private Facebook group of neighborhood residents questioned whether the project would fit in the historical neighborhood.

The other side: Developers believe the plan meets the neighborhood's historical guidelines due in part to the property's prior uses, Heggen, who recently lived in Sherman Hill for several years, told Axios.

Neighborhood members have generally expressed support for the project and the association is likely to write a letter backing the project to the city, Sherman Hill president Angela Broughton-Romain told Axios yesterday.

What's next: Building renovations are already in the works.