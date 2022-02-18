Rotating sculpture program launches in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mainframe Studios launched a new rotating sculpture program this month.

The outdoor works on display are available for purchase.

Details: The Des Moines studio's first sculpture in the program, titled "Man with the Moon," is more than 14 feet high and made of welded steel.

It'll likely be on display for about a year, Mainframe director Siobhan Spain told Axios this week.

A price for the artwork hasn't been set yet, Spain said.

📍 Go look: Located just outside the Des Moines building's southwest entrance, near the corner of 10th and Center streets.