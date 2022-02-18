Rotating sculpture program launches in Des Moines
Mainframe Studios launched a new rotating sculpture program this month.
- The outdoor works on display are available for purchase.
Details: The Des Moines studio's first sculpture in the program, titled "Man with the Moon," is more than 14 feet high and made of welded steel.
- It'll likely be on display for about a year, Mainframe director Siobhan Spain told Axios this week.
- A price for the artwork hasn't been set yet, Spain said.
📍 Go look: Located just outside the Des Moines building's southwest entrance, near the corner of 10th and Center streets.
