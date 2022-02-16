Ethanol is worse for climate change than gasoline, new report says

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The process to harvest and produce corn-based ethanol creates more harmful emissions than normal gasoline, according to a new report published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

The five-year study, partially funded by the National Wildlife Federation and U.S. Department of Energy, found that ethanol is at least 24% more carbon-intensive than gasoline, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The findings run counter to goals set in the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), a federal program created in 2005 to reduce U.S. emissions and lower energy reliance on other countries.

It requires oil refiners to blend billions of gallons of ethanol into the nation's gasoline supply.

Plus: Iowa's ag economy relies heavily on ethanol sales. The state is the country's biggest corn producer and half of that crop goes to fuel.

State of play: Ethanol produces more carbon emissions than gasoline because of the amount of farmland that's required to grow the corn crops and the tillage associated with it, Reuters reports.

Because of RFS, corn cultivation expanded in the U.S. into nearly 7 million additional acres of land between 2008-16 — 8.7% growth.

But tilling the land releases carbon in the soil and fertilizers also produce emissions, according to Reuters.

The other side: The authors of the paper put together "a series of worse-case assumptions" and "cherry-picked data" for their report, Geoff Cooper, president of the Renewable Fuel Association, said in a statement.

The association argues that even with the tillage, past studies have shown corn ethanol still produces fewer emissions than gasoline.

The big picture: Iowa continues to bet big on biofuels as the Legislature considers requiring E-15 at gas pumps.