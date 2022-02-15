Iowa influencer shows life on the farm is cooler than you think

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Kaleb Wyse is showing his horde of subscribers that life in rural Iowa is way more interesting (and delicious) than people may think.

State of play: Wyse, an influencer who shares tips about gardening and cooking at his eastern Iowa homestead, is reaching a growing cohort of fans.

He's got 100K Instagram and YouTube subscribers, plus a dedicated blog fan base who come for his "Wyse Guide" wisdom.

Flashback: Wyse grew up on his family's farm in the Mount Pleasant area, where he canned and preserved foods and learned to care for the property.

After graduating from college in 2010, he worked full-time as an accountant, driving 30-40 minutes everyday for his job.

But, "I didn't enjoy it," he told Axios.

One day in 2012, Wyse, in search of a creative outlet, started blogging about living on the farm.

As he wrote more candidly about his life and let go of his insecurities, it began to take off.

Plus: The pandemic drew in a new audience of home dwellers.

So while he isn't cultivating the fourth-generation farm like his relatives in the past — he's showing that he can still use it to provide a living ... just with better lighting.

What's next: Wyse will speak at the Des Moines Home + Garden Show, which runs Feb. 24-27, at the Iowa Events Center. Get tickets.