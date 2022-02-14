Some Des Moines metro school districts can only fill 50% of absences

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines metro school districts are facing record-high teacher and staff absences — and on some days, they're only able to get 50% of those vacancies filled by substitutes, according to data obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: COVID-19 infections, staff burnout and workforce shortages are resulting in teachers taking more time off now than in past years.

But at the same time, there's a smaller pool of substitutes for districts to pull from, forcing schools to compete with each other and raise rates to come out on top.

Data: Waukee School District; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

By the numbers: Des Moines schools endured some of the highest unfilled absence percentages. In January and February, about 45% of absences went unfilled.

In January, 42% of Waukee's staff absences went unfilled.

Urbandale said 30-40 teachers are out everyday and 25-30% of absences go unfilled.

Johnston doesn't fill nearly 30% of its absences.

In Ankeny, it's around 20%.

Of note: West Des Moines did not provide numbers.

The big picture: Iowa school districts are doing everything they can to cover classrooms, from raising substitute teacher pay to even considering reducing the school week to four days.

State of play: In the Des Moines metro, most districts have raised substitute pay rates and many are compensating teachers for using their planning periods to cover classes.

But as a last resort, districts are resorting to other methods as well.

Zoom in: Waukee and Des Moines schools are having to put students into study hall with supervisors when teachers and substitutes are unavailable.

What's ahead: Ultimately, Iowa needs more people to enter the education profession, said Ryan Wise, dean of education at Drake University and the former head of Iowa's Department of Education.