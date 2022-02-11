Polk County's biggest house is up for sale
If you're looking for a home that can fit all of your friends and all of their friends — look no further than more than 10,000-square-foot property in West Des Moines.
State of play: The home is the largest private residence in Polk County — and it's a stunner with its own private gated fence, marble floors and 20-foot ceilings.
- Plus: It sits on 10 acres of land — think of all of the possibilities.
Neighborhood: Near Jordan Creek Elementary.
Realtor: Shane Kennedy at eXp Realty.
Specs: 5+ bed, 6 bath, 10,241 square feet.
Notable features: Giant master bedroom and ensuite, seven garages, six fireplaces, a theater room, four sets of washers, three fountains and an outdoor pool, just to name a few things.
