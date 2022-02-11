43 mins ago - Real Estate

Polk County's biggest house is up for sale

Linh Ta
Polk County's largest house aerial view
The home at 3800 Fuller Road in West Des Moines is available for $8.9 million. Photo courtesy of Shane Kennedy of eXp Realty

If you're looking for a home that can fit all of your friends and all of their friends — look no further than more than 10,000-square-foot property in West Des Moines.

State of play: The home is the largest private residence in Polk County — and it's a stunner with its own private gated fence, marble floors and 20-foot ceilings.

  • Plus: It sits on 10 acres of land — think of all of the possibilities.

Neighborhood: Near Jordan Creek Elementary.

Realtor: Shane Kennedy at eXp Realty.

Specs: 5+ bed, 6 bath, 10,241 square feet.

Notable features: Giant master bedroom and ensuite, seven garages, six fireplaces, a theater room, four sets of washers, three fountains and an outdoor pool, just to name a few things.

The entryway of 3800 Fuller Road
The entryway of 3800 Fuller Road. Photo courtesy of Shane Kennedy of eXp Realty
Living room area at 3800 Fuller Road
A living space in 3800 Fuller Road. Photo courtesy of Shane Kennedy of eXp Realty
A bathroom at 3800 Fuller Road
A bathroom at 3800 Fuller Road. Photo courtesy of Shane Kennedy of eXp Realty
