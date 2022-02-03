Check out Des Moines' artsy bus shelters

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A pilot project is turning some of DART's bus shelters into landmarks through a collaboration with donors and community groups.

State of play: The transit agency installed two new art shelters last year along Des Moines' University Avenue, between 25th and 31st streets.

Another one was recently added in the Sixth Avenue corridor.

What to watch: Four others are expected between Franklin and College avenues this spring.