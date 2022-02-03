1 hour ago - News

Check out Des Moines' artsy bus shelters

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a bus shelter in Des Moines.
This bus shelter near Sixth and Collage avenues was commissioned by the 6th Avenue Corridor Urban Neighborhood Main Street Program and the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A pilot project is turning some of DART's bus shelters into landmarks through a collaboration with donors and community groups.

State of play: The transit agency installed two new art shelters last year along Des Moines' University Avenue, between 25th and 31st streets.

What to watch: Four others are expected between Franklin and College avenues this spring.

A photo of a bus shelter in Des Moines.
This is one of two bus art shelters commissioned by Drake University last year. Photo courtesy of DART
