Check out Des Moines' artsy bus shelters
A pilot project is turning some of DART's bus shelters into landmarks through a collaboration with donors and community groups.
State of play: The transit agency installed two new art shelters last year along Des Moines' University Avenue, between 25th and 31st streets.
- Another one was recently added in the Sixth Avenue corridor.
What to watch: Four others are expected between Franklin and College avenues this spring.
