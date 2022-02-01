New modern apartment complex The Meridian coming to Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Play golf in a sports simulator room or grill out on the rooftop at a new upscale apartment complex opening near downtown Des Moines.

What's happening: Sherman Associates is developing a five-story, 174-unit complex called "The Meridian" at Gray's Landing, just south of its other apartments at The Nexus.

It’s a part of Sherman Associates' multiphase plan of building a blend of residential and commercial properties in an area once blighted by a nearby industrial site.

Details: The Meridian's market-price apartments range between studio to two-bedroom units and they're targeted at renters who are looking for "finer finishes," said Jackie Nickolaus, senior developer for Sherman Associates.

The amenities will include a makerspace, game room, sports simulation room, and a rooftop kitchen and deck overlooking downtown Des Moines.

Communal spaces are there for people who work from home and want a break from their apartments, Nickolaus said.

What's next: Construction is expected to start this spring and finish by 2024.