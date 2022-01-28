38 mins ago - Food and Drink

Stalk & Spade opening vegan restaurant in Des Moines metro

Linh Ta
Burgers and chicken nuggets from Stalk & Spade
Burgers, "Chick'n" sandwiches and "Chick'n" nuggets from Stalk & Spade. Photos courtesy of Stalk & Spade

Stalk & Spade — the self-proclaimed "plant-based McDonald's of the future" — is expanding into the Des Moines metro this summer, CEO Steele Smiley told Axios.

  • While no specific location has been announced yet, Smiley said the metro can expect several restaurants from the Minnesota-based company to open soon.

State of play: The fast-casual restaurant has everything a vegan diner could want, but meat-eaters may find themselves surprised by how much they like the menu as well, Smiley said.

  • Everything is plant-based, from the burger patties and "chick'n" nuggets all the way down to the dipping sauces and milkshakes.

What he's saying: Both the menu and branding are meant to be fun, Smiley said, reminiscing on the excitement kids feel getting a Happy Meal.

  • Stalk & Spade has kids meals too, plus other unique options like a Spicy Sriracha Chick'n sandwich, sweet potato fries and ice cream cones.
  • "I'm excited to see the family's faces as they take the first bite and say, "Holy cow," Smiley said. "And it's not a cow."

What's next: Expect to see the first location announced in the next month.

Shakes from Spade and Stalk
"Smiley Shakes" from Stalk & Spade, a plant-based restaurant chain. Photo courtesy of Stalk & Spade
The exterior of Stalk and Spade
The exterior of a Stalk & Spade restaurant. Photo courtesy of Stalk & Spade
