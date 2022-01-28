Stalk & Spade opening vegan restaurant in Des Moines metro

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Stalk & Spade — the self-proclaimed "plant-based McDonald's of the future" — is expanding into the Des Moines metro this summer, CEO Steele Smiley told Axios.

While no specific location has been announced yet, Smiley said the metro can expect several restaurants from the Minnesota-based company to open soon.

State of play: The fast-casual restaurant has everything a vegan diner could want, but meat-eaters may find themselves surprised by how much they like the menu as well, Smiley said.

Everything is plant-based, from the burger patties and "chick'n" nuggets all the way down to the dipping sauces and milkshakes.

What he's saying: Both the menu and branding are meant to be fun, Smiley said, reminiscing on the excitement kids feel getting a Happy Meal.

Stalk & Spade has kids meals too, plus other unique options like a Spicy Sriracha Chick'n sandwich, sweet potato fries and ice cream cones.

"I'm excited to see the family's faces as they take the first bite and say, "Holy cow," Smiley said. "And it's not a cow."

What's next: Expect to see the first location announced in the next month.

"Smiley Shakes" from Stalk & Spade, a plant-based restaurant chain. Photo courtesy of Stalk & Spade