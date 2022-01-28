Des Moines lands a professional soccer team

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's official. After years of speculation, Pro Iowa officials announced late Thursday that Des Moines is getting a United Soccer League Championship team.

Why it matters: It'll be Iowa's first club to compete in the USL Championship, a Division II professional men's soccer league that boasts a reach of 84 million people.

The announcement also actualizes plans for a nearly $84 million stadium and adjacent plaza project downtown.

Catch up fast: Kyle Krause, Kum and Go's CEO, has wanted to bring professional soccer to Iowa for more than a decade.

Pro Iowa and Krause+ — the real estate arm of Kum & Go — have been working to build the 6,300-seat stadium at the Dico Superfund site near 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Demolition of the vacant steel wheel and pesticides factory buildings was completed last year.

Environmental cleanup and monitoring will continue, and construction is expected to launch in coming months.

Of note: More than $50 million has been secured for the stadium project, including $23.5 million from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Local governments have pledged at least $5 million and there's nearly $25 million in private fundraising headed by the Iowa Soccer Development Foundation, the fundraising arm of Pro Iowa.

What they're saying: Krause told Axios that preliminary agreements for the soccer club have been in the works for years, but were contingent on the stadium project's success.

He said both the stadium and the team position Iowa to be a leader in soccer, a sport that's rapidly growing in popularity.

What to watch: Justin Papadakis, USL's chief operating officer, told Axios to expect global interest linked with the league's regular broadcasts on ESPN channels.

What's ahead: The new club's players will be poised for kickoff starting in 2024.

In the meantime, Pro Iowa is sourcing names, crest and other branding ideas for the team.

Got input? Submit your thoughts via the online survey.