1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Mad Meatball returns to Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Mad Meatball's signature sub.
Jason got reacquainted last night with Mad Meatball’s signature sandwich. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Mad Meatball reopened in its new spot in Des Moines Tuesday.

Flashback: The popular pizzeria and sub shop closed its East Village spot in 2019 with plans to reopen at LINC at Gray's Station the following spring.

  • But the reopening was delayed, largely due to the pandemic, owner Andy Hartman told Axios this week.

Open: Sunday-Thursday, 11am-11pm; Friday-Saturday 11am-midnight.

  • 210 S.W. 11th St., DSM.
Owner of Mad Meatball stands outside of the restaurant.
Time to grab some Idaho Nachos: Andy Hartman has resurrected Mad Meatball. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
