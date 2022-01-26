Mad Meatball returns to Des Moines
Mad Meatball reopened in its new spot in Des Moines Tuesday.
Flashback: The popular pizzeria and sub shop closed its East Village spot in 2019 with plans to reopen at LINC at Gray's Station the following spring.
- But the reopening was delayed, largely due to the pandemic, owner Andy Hartman told Axios this week.
Open: Sunday-Thursday, 11am-11pm; Friday-Saturday 11am-midnight.
- 210 S.W. 11th St., DSM.
