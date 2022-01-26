Mad Meatball returns to Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mad Meatball reopened in its new spot in Des Moines Tuesday.

Flashback: The popular pizzeria and sub shop closed its East Village spot in 2019 with plans to reopen at LINC at Gray's Station the following spring.

But the reopening was delayed, largely due to the pandemic, owner Andy Hartman told Axios this week.

Open: Sunday-Thursday, 11am-11pm; Friday-Saturday 11am-midnight.

210 S.W. 11th St., DSM.