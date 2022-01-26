Meet the Iowa designer behind some of JoJo Siwa's colorful style

Pop star Jojo Siwa's signature rainbow style is hard to miss.

And many of the 18-year-old LGBTQ icon's designs were created by someone right here in Iowa.

Driving the news: Tanner Lee, 26, is a full-time landscaper in Bellevue. But in his free time, the self-made graphic designer is drawing up giant colorful decals and even painting customized Gucci bags for Jojo Siwa and her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Jenna Johnson.

How it started: Lee has always loved art — and he figured he was good at it when his parents actually decided to keep his childhood drawings.

His fiancée, Jaelyn Kay, is related to Siwa, and saw she needed help with designing some logos.

She volunteered Lee's talents and he's been working on projects ever since, hopping on texts and phone calls with the family and putting glitter on everything when he has time on nights and weekends.

What he's saying: While graphic designers are taught to typically use two to three colors — he's learned to use everything on the color wheel.