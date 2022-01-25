14 mins ago - News

Polk County supervisor proposes tax rebate for low-income seniors

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of a collection of checks with the shadow of a hand with a pen looming over one of them
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Polk County's portion of property taxes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities would be rebated under a proposal Supervisor Matt McCoy announced Sunday.

Why it matters: It could mean hundreds of dollars in savings a year for roughly 20,000 homeowners.

Driving the news: McCoy will officially introduce the proposal at a meeting at 9:30am Tuesday.

What he's saying: McCoy cited the county's budget surplus, saying the local government can afford the proposal's estimated revenue loss, which could be up to $8 million in the first year.

Yes, but: The county's budget planning process for the fiscal year that starts in July is well underway.

Of note: The four other supervisors recently approved a resolution to remove McCoy from nearly all of his board appointments.

  • McCoy is also running for re-election this year.
