Table 128 chef opening new restaurant in Des Moines' East Village
Chef Lynn Pritchard is opening a fine-casual restaurant in Des Moines' East Village, to be called "503: A Drink Lab and Tasting Room."
What's happening: Pritchard, who's been preparing to reopen his popular restaurant Table 128, said the perfect opportunity popped up to take over the space at 503 East Locust Street in Des Moines.
- Des Moines Does Things was planning to open a cocktail bar for vinyl listening in the building, which initially held Dobre.
- Yes, but: That concept is now paused because of COVID and worker shortages, said Nick Tillinghast, co-owner of the hospitality group.
What to expect: The 1,200-square-foot restaurant will feature small plates, with prices ranging from $6-$14.
- While Pritchard is still workshopping the menu, expect smoked trout, mussels and a mixture of hot and cold items.
- As for the drinks, he signaled there will be classic cocktails as well as a zero-proof list with options that imitate brown spirits.
What he's saying: "I rarely drink anymore, but I still miss those flavors," Pritchard said.
Opening date: Tentatively around Feb. 8-9. Hours will be 4-10pm on Tuesday-Thursday, and 4-11pm or midnight on Friday-Saturday.
