Table 128 chef opening new restaurant in Des Moines' East Village

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chef Lynn Pritchard is opening a fine-casual restaurant in Des Moines' East Village, to be called "503: A Drink Lab and Tasting Room."

What's happening: Pritchard, who's been preparing to reopen his popular restaurant Table 128, said the perfect opportunity popped up to take over the space at 503 East Locust Street in Des Moines.

Des Moines Does Things was planning to open a cocktail bar for vinyl listening in the building, which initially held Dobre.

Yes, but: That concept is now paused because of COVID and worker shortages, said Nick Tillinghast, co-owner of the hospitality group.

What to expect: The 1,200-square-foot restaurant will feature small plates, with prices ranging from $6-$14.

While Pritchard is still workshopping the menu, expect smoked trout, mussels and a mixture of hot and cold items.

As for the drinks, he signaled there will be classic cocktails as well as a zero-proof list with options that imitate brown spirits.

What he's saying: "I rarely drink anymore, but I still miss those flavors," Pritchard said.

Opening date: Tentatively around Feb. 8-9. Hours will be 4-10pm on Tuesday-Thursday, and 4-11pm or midnight on Friday-Saturday.