Bald eagles are everywhere in Iowa. Here's how to see one

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Step aside, Midwest neighbors — Iowa is the belle of the ball when it comes to attracting bald eagles this winter.

Driving the news: Not only are these large raptors actively out and about right now — you'll likely find groups of them hanging around together.

What's happening: The Midwest's recent harsh temperatures are prompting bald eagles to say goodbye to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan and migrate to Iowa instead, said Stephanie Shepherd, a wildlife biologist at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Bald eagles travel until they find a good fishing spot — and we're chock-full of them, especially along the Mississippi River.

Iowa DNR staff counted 700 eagles along the Iowa River in east-central Iowa and more than 1,500 eagles along the lower stretch of the Des Moines River already this year.

Where to find them: Because the frigid temperatures are freezing waterways, high concentrations of bald eagles are congregating around open water to hunt for fish and fowl.

In Des Moines, the 6th Street Bridge is a popular congregating spot, Shepherd said.

But act fast: Once nesting season starts up in mid-February, it will be harder to gander at our feathered friends, Shepherd said.