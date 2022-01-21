Bald eagles are everywhere in Iowa. Here's how to see one
Step aside, Midwest neighbors — Iowa is the belle of the ball when it comes to attracting bald eagles this winter.
Driving the news: Not only are these large raptors actively out and about right now — you'll likely find groups of them hanging around together.
What's happening: The Midwest's recent harsh temperatures are prompting bald eagles to say goodbye to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan and migrate to Iowa instead, said Stephanie Shepherd, a wildlife biologist at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
- Bald eagles travel until they find a good fishing spot — and we're chock-full of them, especially along the Mississippi River.
- Iowa DNR staff counted 700 eagles along the Iowa River in east-central Iowa and more than 1,500 eagles along the lower stretch of the Des Moines River already this year.
Where to find them: Because the frigid temperatures are freezing waterways, high concentrations of bald eagles are congregating around open water to hunt for fish and fowl.
- In Des Moines, the 6th Street Bridge is a popular congregating spot, Shepherd said.
But act fast: Once nesting season starts up in mid-February, it will be harder to gander at our feathered friends, Shepherd said.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.