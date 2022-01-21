33 mins ago - News

Ankeny parents call for special school board election

Jason Clayworth
An illustration of a map of Iowa as a voting box.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Parents and community members are kicking off a petition drive Friday to call for a special election to fill a contested Ankeny school board seat.

Driving the news: Board member Deshara Bohanna resigned earlier this month with about two years left on her term.

  • The remaining members could have called for a special election but instead appointed Aaron Johnson, a former member.

Between the lines: Mask and vaccine debates have rocked the district in recent months and parents have insisted they be heard.

  • The board's appointment this week runs counter to those efforts, parent and special election organizer Aubrey Alvarez told Axios.

Details: Election advocates must collect around 5,000 signatures from eligible Ankeny voters by Jan. 28.

