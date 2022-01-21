Ankeny parents call for special school board election
Parents and community members are kicking off a petition drive Friday to call for a special election to fill a contested Ankeny school board seat.
Driving the news: Board member Deshara Bohanna resigned earlier this month with about two years left on her term.
- The remaining members could have called for a special election but instead appointed Aaron Johnson, a former member.
Between the lines: Mask and vaccine debates have rocked the district in recent months and parents have insisted they be heard.
- The board's appointment this week runs counter to those efforts, parent and special election organizer Aubrey Alvarez told Axios.
Details: Election advocates must collect around 5,000 signatures from eligible Ankeny voters by Jan. 28.
- Volunteers are staffing at least six Ankeny locations in the coming week.
