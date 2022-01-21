Ankeny parents call for special school board election

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Parents and community members are kicking off a petition drive Friday to call for a special election to fill a contested Ankeny school board seat.

Driving the news: Board member Deshara Bohanna resigned earlier this month with about two years left on her term.

The remaining members could have called for a special election but instead appointed Aaron Johnson, a former member.

Between the lines: Mask and vaccine debates have rocked the district in recent months and parents have insisted they be heard.

The board's appointment this week runs counter to those efforts, parent and special election organizer Aubrey Alvarez told Axios.

Details: Election advocates must collect around 5,000 signatures from eligible Ankeny voters by Jan. 28.