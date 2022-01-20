The day Ozzy Osbourne bit off a bat's head in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Thursday marks a rather, er — batty day in Des Moines history.

Driving the news: Forty years ago, Ozzy Osbourne bit off a bat's head while he was performing his "Diary of a Madman" tour at Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 20, 1982.

State of play: That fateful night, the drugged-out rockstar chomped down on a bat’s head after it was thrown onto the stage as a “gift” by a 17-year-old fan. The fan claimed it was dead when he threw it.

To Ozzy's surprise, it was not rubber.

What he said: "Immediately, though, something felt wrong. Very wrong. For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine," he wrote in his memoir, "I Am Ozzy," the Washington Post reports.

"I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin. Then the head in my mouth twitched ..."

Our thoughts: Des Moines is more metal than people think.