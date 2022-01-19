Iowa's carbon pipeline race meets growing opposition

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Resistance is growing to proposals for multi-billion-dollar networks of underground pipelines that would cross Iowa and capture carbon dioxide from ethanol or fertilizer plants.

Why it matters: While the proposals claim the projects would greatly reduce greenhouse emissions, they're raising controversy among environmentalists and community leaders.

Groups like the Sierra Club claim the Iowa proposals are “false climate solutions” that “take us farther away from climate goals.”

And others argue the projects don't benefit their communities.

What's happening: At least four counties have announced opposition to the use of eminent domain to seize property for the proposed pipeline projects.

Meanwhile, a "pro-landowner" Republican lawmaker is drafting legislation to limit when the companies could use eminent domain.

State of play: Last week, Wolf Carbon Solutions became the third company to announce an Iowa pipeline proposal. It would connect facilities in Cedar Rapids and Clinton to a sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

Context: In 2018, Congress expanded a federal tax credit to incentivize investments in carbon capture.

President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill has proposed billions of dollars to expand the credit even further, though talks over the plan have recently stalled.

What they're saying: Eminent domain should be limited to projects that serve the entire public rather than to the exclusive benefit of private companies, Linn County supervisors said in a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) last week.

Long-term land value losses are also a worry, the supervisors said.

Ethanol plants and the pipelines could soon become obsolete as electric vehicles replace gasoline engines, a former member of the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission recently warned in a Des Moines Register op-ed.

The other side: Gasoline or flex-fuel vehicles are projected to retain the majority of the market through at least 2050, Navigator spokesperson Elizabeth Burns-Thompson told Axios last week, citing a 2021 projection from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Landowners will be fully compensated for easements and all future expenses. That includes a 240% reimbursement for yield losses, said Burns-Thompson, who's also an Altoona City Council member.

What's next: The IUB is holding a virtual information meeting about Navigator's project tonight at 6pm. Registration is required.

The project has months of permitting and negotiations ahead, but construction could potentially begin in early 2024.