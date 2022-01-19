New refugee donation center opens in Des Moines
A refugee donation warehouse has opened in downtown Des Moines, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios.
Why it matters: Hundreds of Afghan refugees have resettled in Iowa in recent months and donations are important in helping them get established.
Details: The warehouse is serving as a centralized hub to facilitate contributions, including large donations like furniture.
- The space, donated by Krause+, will likely remain open until around summertime, Moris said.
⏰ Donations are accepted at 515 16th St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9-11am.
- Visit the Central Iowa Volunteer Hub for current requests and volunteer opportunities.
