New refugee donation center opens in Des Moines

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of refugees
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A refugee donation warehouse has opened in downtown Des Moines, Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa (RACI) director Stephanie Moris told Axios.

Why it matters: Hundreds of Afghan refugees have resettled in Iowa in recent months and donations are important in helping them get established.

Details: The warehouse is serving as a centralized hub to facilitate contributions, including large donations like furniture.

  • The space, donated by Krause+, will likely remain open until around summertime, Moris said.

⏰ Donations are accepted at 515 16th St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9-11am.

A photo of the location of a new refugee donation warehouse in Des Moines.
Des Moines' new refugee donation center is located in a former Sherman Williams store, 515 16th St. Photo courtesy of the Polk County Assessor
