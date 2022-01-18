Des Moines' newest "smart home" proposal

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A developer is proposing to build 15 new "smart homes" in Des Moines.

Why it matters: The row house project at the corner of Fleur and Willowmere drives would incorporate some of the latest technology for automated tasks into the housing design, such as apps or voice-controlled features.

Driving the news: Des Moines' Plan and Zoning Commission will consider The Oaks on Fleur's rezoning request on Thursday.

State of play: The plans call for three buildings, each three stories high.

Each unit would be about 1,800 square feet, with three bedrooms, a covered terrace and a heated two-car garage, developer Adam Sieren told Axios.

Prices will likely be around $500,000, he said.

The project will be designed similar to Elevate Townhomes, another row house project Sieren is developing along Indianola Avenue.

Of note: Developers have already purchased a single-story brick house at 3010 Fleur Dr. that will be demolished in coming months to make room for the project.

What's next: Construction could begin as early as May, with some of the first units on the market later this year.