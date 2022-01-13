Iowa sets new record in organ donations

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Iowa Donor Network; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Iowa's organ donations and transplants hit record highs last year, according to the Iowa Donor Network.

Driving the news: Medical advancements are the biggest factor, Heather Butterfield, a network spokesperson, told Axios this week.

Of note: Iowa had its first HOPE Act donor last year — which allows an HIV-positive donation to be made to an HIV-positive recipient.

The big picture: Donations also hit a national record last year with more than 40,000 transplants across the country, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.