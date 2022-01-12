Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wants tax cuts and teacher bonuses

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave her fourth annual Condition of the State address Tuesday night, prioritizing tax cuts and worker shortages in her speech.

Some of her proposals:

Gradually set income tax to a flat 4% rate over the next four years, as well as eliminate retirement income tax.

Reduce state unemployment benefit eligibility from six to four months.

Give a $1K retention bonus to teachers, law enforcement and correctional staff using COVID relief funds.

Create a high school apprenticeship program that allows juniors to earn paraeducator credits and an associate's degree within a year of graduation.

What's next: Legislators will consider her priorities as they dive into session.