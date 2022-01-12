26 mins ago - Politics

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wants tax cuts and teacher bonuses

Linh Ta
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature on Jan. 11, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave her fourth annual Condition of the State address Tuesday night, prioritizing tax cuts and worker shortages in her speech.

Some of her proposals:

  • Gradually set income tax to a flat 4% rate over the next four years, as well as eliminate retirement income tax.
  • Reduce state unemployment benefit eligibility from six to four months.
  • Give a $1K retention bonus to teachers, law enforcement and correctional staff using COVID relief funds.
  • Create a high school apprenticeship program that allows juniors to earn paraeducator credits and an associate's degree within a year of graduation.

What's next: Legislators will consider her priorities as they dive into session.

