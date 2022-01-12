Pop quiz with a chance to win tickets

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tell us: Where is this dangerously thin ice?

Your brainiac knowledge of Des Moines parks could score you four free tickets to Brenton Skating Plaza.

What's happening: To enter the drawing, hit reply and send us your answer by noon Thursday.

We'll randomly select one person who correctly solves our trivia question.

Of note: The tickets must be used before the skating season ends in March.