New boundary line in Des Moines metro's may signal growth ahead
Urbandale and Grimes agreed to extend their boundary line west by 1 ½ miles last month.
- Their future city limits are now slightly closer to Dallas Center's.
What's happening: While neither city explicitly stated the reasoning for the move, the expansion is likely a roadmap to future growth.
Between the lines: Suburban development is exploding, reflected in permits for commercial and residential projects that set records in 2021.
- Urbandale issued nearly 1,400 permits that were valued at more than $220 million, or about $33 million above a previous record set in 2003.
- Waukee issued 1,761, valued at almost $331 million and topping a record set the previous year by about $85 million.
- Ankeny's nearly $500 million in permits was almost $76 million above 2020's record.
