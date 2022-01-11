New boundary line in Des Moines metro's may signal growth ahead

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from City of Urbandale; Chart: Axios Visuals

Urbandale and Grimes agreed to extend their boundary line west by 1 ½ miles last month.

Their future city limits are now slightly closer to Dallas Center's.

What's happening: While neither city explicitly stated the reasoning for the move, the expansion is likely a roadmap to future growth.

Between the lines: Suburban development is exploding, reflected in permits for commercial and residential projects that set records in 2021.