Jordan Creek Town Center faces civil rights lawsuit

A Polk County woman is suing Jordan Creek Town Center, alleging she was denied accommodation after a security guard forced her to leave and wait outside in freezing temperatures because of her service dog.

Driving the news: Marilyn Lindley, 71, filed a lawsuit last month alleging the mall violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act, as first reported by the Des Moines Register Sunday.

Lindley suffers from PTSD, neuropathy, fibromyalgia and other disorders, according to the lawsuit.

State of play: Lindley visited the mall Feb. 19, 2021, with her service dog — an eight-pound chihuahua named Tinkerbell, according to the lawsuit.

While sitting in the food court, Lindley was approached by a mall security guard, who allegedly asked her if Tinkerbell was a service animal. The guard proceeded to ask her what disability she had that required assistance, per the lawsuit.

Lindley declined to share details about her disability, but handed the guard a card that states that Tinkerbell is a service dog and that she has PTSD.

Lindley claimed she was still forced to leave and had to wait outside for the senior citizen transportation van for more than an hour in 30-degree weather.

Of note: Brookfield Properties, the mall's parent company, did not return messages seeking comment, the Register reports.

What's next: Jordan Creek Town Center is expected to respond to the lawsuit in court by Feb. 1, 2022.