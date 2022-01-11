Jordan Creek Town Center faces civil rights lawsuit
A Polk County woman is suing Jordan Creek Town Center, alleging she was denied accommodation after a security guard forced her to leave and wait outside in freezing temperatures because of her service dog.
Driving the news: Marilyn Lindley, 71, filed a lawsuit last month alleging the mall violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act, as first reported by the Des Moines Register Sunday.
- Lindley suffers from PTSD, neuropathy, fibromyalgia and other disorders, according to the lawsuit.
State of play: Lindley visited the mall Feb. 19, 2021, with her service dog — an eight-pound chihuahua named Tinkerbell, according to the lawsuit.
- While sitting in the food court, Lindley was approached by a mall security guard, who allegedly asked her if Tinkerbell was a service animal. The guard proceeded to ask her what disability she had that required assistance, per the lawsuit.
- Lindley declined to share details about her disability, but handed the guard a card that states that Tinkerbell is a service dog and that she has PTSD.
- Lindley claimed she was still forced to leave and had to wait outside for the senior citizen transportation van for more than an hour in 30-degree weather.
Of note: Brookfield Properties, the mall's parent company, did not return messages seeking comment, the Register reports.
What's next: Jordan Creek Town Center is expected to respond to the lawsuit in court by Feb. 1, 2022.
