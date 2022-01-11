1 hour ago - Politics

Indira Sheumaker, Des Moines' newest councilperson, sworn into office

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Indira Sheumaker.
Indira Sheumaker (left) was sworn in as a City Council member last night during a ceremony that included her “Oath to the People,” that she repeated with her sister, Paden Sheumaker (right). Photo courtesy of the city of Des Moines

Indira Sheumaker officially took her seat on the Des Moines City Council last night.

  • Sheumaker rose to prominence for her activism during BLM protests in 2020, beating Ward 1 incumbent Bill Gray 47% to 35% in November.

Driving the news: Her first vote Monday was against the reappointment of the city employees who report directly to the council, which includes DSM's manager, attorney, clerk, deputy clerk and deputy attorney.

  • She requested separate votes for each position before she voted no.
A photo of Indira Sheumaker.
Sheumaker posted a photo of herself on social media shortly after she attended a City Council workshop early Monday, prior to officially being sworn into office. Screenshot of @Indira4DSM's Twitter feed
