Indira Sheumaker, Des Moines' newest councilperson, sworn into office

Indira Sheumaker officially took her seat on the Des Moines City Council last night.

Sheumaker rose to prominence for her activism during BLM protests in 2020, beating Ward 1 incumbent Bill Gray 47% to 35% in November.

Driving the news: Her first vote Monday was against the reappointment of the city employees who report directly to the council, which includes DSM's manager, attorney, clerk, deputy clerk and deputy attorney.

She requested separate votes for each position before she voted no.