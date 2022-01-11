Indira Sheumaker, Des Moines' newest councilperson, sworn into office
Indira Sheumaker officially took her seat on the Des Moines City Council last night.
- Sheumaker rose to prominence for her activism during BLM protests in 2020, beating Ward 1 incumbent Bill Gray 47% to 35% in November.
Driving the news: Her first vote Monday was against the reappointment of the city employees who report directly to the council, which includes DSM's manager, attorney, clerk, deputy clerk and deputy attorney.
- She requested separate votes for each position before she voted no.
