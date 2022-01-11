1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Des Moines Vietnamese restaurant responds to pho beef criticism

Linh Ta
A bowl of beef pho
A bowl of beef pho, Vietnamese noodle soup. Photo: Leisa Tyler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Des Moines is trying to teach residents about how to prepare carryout pho following offensive comments from a customer.

Driving the news: Pho Real Kitchen & Bar recently shared instructions on how to prepare beef pho at home on Facebook after a customer left a review criticizing the restaurant for giving raw steak — the traditional way of serving pho.

What they're saying: "Referring to our tapioca boba as 'frog eyes,' shaming our food and calling it 'nasty' or 'disgusting' when you don’t like it or just simply don't understand it is offensive and insensitive towards our culture," the Facebook post reads.

  • "There may be a certain dish that just isn't for you, but to many others it's comfort, it's mom and dad's food, it's home."
