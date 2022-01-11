Des Moines Vietnamese restaurant responds to pho beef criticism

A Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Des Moines is trying to teach residents about how to prepare carryout pho following offensive comments from a customer.

Driving the news: Pho Real Kitchen & Bar recently shared instructions on how to prepare beef pho at home on Facebook after a customer left a review criticizing the restaurant for giving raw steak — the traditional way of serving pho.

What they're saying: "Referring to our tapioca boba as 'frog eyes,' shaming our food and calling it 'nasty' or 'disgusting' when you don’t like it or just simply don't understand it is offensive and insensitive towards our culture," the Facebook post reads.