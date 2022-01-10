Slim Chickens coming to Ankeny

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A new chicken competitor is coming to town.

What's happening: Slim Chickens, a fast-food chain based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is opening its first Iowa location in Ankeny this May.

The 3,300-square-foot restaurant at 1730 North Ankeny Boulevard will have both indoor and patio seating, as well as a drive-thru.

What makes it unique: The menu goes beyond your typical tenders and sandwiches.

There's chicken and waffles, wings, fried okra, fried mushrooms and 17 different dipping sauces.

What's ahead: Jeff Brands, who owns the Taco Johns locations in Des Moines, said he plans on opening nine more Slim Chickens, including in Ames, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and Waterloo.