Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack's son joins pipeline company

Jess Vilsack has taken a job as the general counsel of Summit Carbon Solutions, Mother Jones reports.

Catch up fast: Summit was started by GOP "kingmaker" Bruce Rastetter. The Ames-based company has proposed a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline project that would cross 30 Iowa counties, including Polk.

Vilsack is the son of former Iowa Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack, who is the current U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary.

Why it matters: Summit will rely on ethanol-friendly policies that Tom Vilsack has advocated for during much of his political career.

Jess Vilsack's new gig could potentially obligate his dad to recuse himself from decisions that directly affect the pipeline project, Mother Jones reports.

What's next: The Iowa Utilities Board will hold an informational meeting on the project today at noon at the Iowa State Fairgrounds' Oman Family Youth Inn, 3000 E. Grand Ave. in DSM.