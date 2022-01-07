New Des Moines water trail could mean goodbye to century-old bridge

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A more than century-old bridge that links some of the metro's busiest trail systems near downtown could be replaced as part of a larger water recreational plan, Sam Carrell, executive director of the DSM Water Works Park Foundation, told Axios this week.

What's happening: "The Circuit" plan would connect multiple Water Works ponds through channels, running parallel to the Raccoon River and George Flagg Parkway.

Bridge replacement or a major revision to the structure is necessary to realign road and trail systems.

Why it matters: The plan would allow users to paddle throughout the park while simultaneously boosting clean water efforts.

Plus: The bridge's remaining lifespan is estimated at less than five years.

Planning is underway to avoid a possible collapse — like what happened in 2019 to Johnston's Trestle Trail Bridge, where a trail remains closed.

Catch up fast: The foundation behind the project is a nonprofit created in 2013 to improve the 1,500-acre public park without increasing water rates.

A $13 million phase that includes playgrounds, art and the Lauridsen Amphitheater is wrapping up. The Circuit is in the next phase.

What's next: Fundraising and further planning. The bridge will likely cost between $2 million and $7 million, depending on design.

Construction is likely several years out, Carrell said.