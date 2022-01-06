The costs of EMC's new park in downtown Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

EMC Insurance's proposed downtown park will cost Des Moines as much as $39,000 a year over the next decade, according to preliminary agreements to be considered by the City Council next week.

Why it matters: The company forwent a $24 million headquarter expansion at the property, opting instead to build a park and dashing Des Moines' potential gain in growing its tax base.

Yes, but: Amenities like parks play a vital role in making a city a more attractive place to live and work, Brandon Brown, the president of the Des Moines Downtown Neighborhood Association, told Axios.

Catch up fast: A fire destroyed a Younkers department store at the site in 2014. Four years later, EMC purchased the property for $1.9 million.

The park concept was announced last year after the company determined it had no near-term need for additional office space, partly due to work-from-home flexibilities that have developed during the pandemic.

By the numbers: EMC will develop the park and lease it back to the city for at least 10 years, according to the preliminary agreement.

DSM will pay $14,000 a year for the lease, which is roughly the same amount as the city's portion of property taxes, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page told Axios.

Maintenance and repairs will cost DSM up to $250,000 over the initial period. Anything above $25,000 a year will be EMC's responsibility, company spokesperson Sarah Buckley told Axios.

What's next: The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal Monday.

Completion is expected by late summer.