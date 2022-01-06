Dive into Vietnamese food at Des Moines' Pho 515

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you're a pho fan and want to try something spicier and richer, then run, don't walk, to order Bún bò Huế ($14) at Pho 515 inside C Fresh Market.

The meaty soup has a red chili oil broth that screams "spicy." But don't worry, it's actually pretty mild and 515's has a hint of sweetness to it.

What makes it great: It's packed with tons of meat, including beef brisket, shank, pork and some unique cuts you've likely never had.

I eat the dish by putting broth in my spoon, nestling in some noodles and topping it off with meat and fresh veggies for a flavorful bite.

Of note: It's traditionally served with pork blood "tofu," but I typically ask to go without.

Where to find it: 10am-2:30pm and 3-7pm everyday, except Thursdays. 801 University Ave, Des Moines.