59 mins ago - Things to Do

New literary plaques installed at Des Moines' Easter Lake bridge

Jason Clayworth
A photo of plaques on a Des Moines bridge
Photo courtesy of John Morrissey

A "pithy pomes" competition resulted in the installation of seven new literary plaques on the pedestrian bridge at Easter Lake last month.

  • The contest name is colloquial speak, organizer John Morrissey told Axios. (They're really just prose poems or free verse.)
  • Submissions were limited to 34 characters, or 17 on each line. Talk about Smart Brevity®!

Context: A writers' group associated with the Des Moines Public Library sponsored the competition.

  • An anonymous donor paid for the winning plaques.

Of note: While the competition is over, individuals can become bridge plaque sponsors by purchasing commemorative plates along several metro bridges.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more