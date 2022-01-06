New literary plaques installed at Des Moines' Easter Lake bridge
A "pithy pomes" competition resulted in the installation of seven new literary plaques on the pedestrian bridge at Easter Lake last month.
- The contest name is colloquial speak, organizer John Morrissey told Axios. (They're really just prose poems or free verse.)
- Submissions were limited to 34 characters, or 17 on each line. Talk about Smart Brevity®!
Context: A writers' group associated with the Des Moines Public Library sponsored the competition.
- An anonymous donor paid for the winning plaques.
Of note: While the competition is over, individuals can become bridge plaque sponsors by purchasing commemorative plates along several metro bridges.
- Polk County ($130).
- Des Moines ($200).
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.