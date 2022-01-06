New literary plaques installed at Des Moines' Easter Lake bridge

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A "pithy pomes" competition resulted in the installation of seven new literary plaques on the pedestrian bridge at Easter Lake last month.

The contest name is colloquial speak, organizer John Morrissey told Axios. (They're really just prose poems or free verse.)

Submissions were limited to 34 characters, or 17 on each line. Talk about Smart Brevity®!

Context: A writers' group associated with the Des Moines Public Library sponsored the competition.

An anonymous donor paid for the winning plaques.

Of note: While the competition is over, individuals can become bridge plaque sponsors by purchasing commemorative plates along several metro bridges.