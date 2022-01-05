47 mins ago - Things to Do

First look: Ricochet, Des Moines' new game lounge

Jason Clayworth
A photo from inside Ricochet in Des Moines.
Brian Lindner, left, and Brad Argo are two of Ricochet’s owners. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A new game lounge, Ricochet, will open in downtown Des Moines Monday.

State of play: The space features Olympic-sized ping pong tables, a 22-foot-long shuffleboard and an eight-person foosball table.

  • There's a full bar and outside food is welcomed. (Fong's Pizza is just across the street.)

Between the lines: The business' East Village location closed in 2019 to open at its new spot. But then the pandemic hit and the project was paused, Brad Argo, one of Ricochet's owners, told Axios this week.

  • A project relaunch was possible following new lease negotiations, he said.

Details: The new lounge has more than 11,000-square-feet, located just off the city's Court Avenue entertainment district.

  • Multiple games — including darts, cornhole and bubble hockey — are free to play.
  • Unlimited play passes for games like billiards start at $10.

Open: Mon.-Thurs., 3pm-midnight; Fri., 3pm-2am; Sat. noon-2am; and Sun., noon to midnight.

  • Capital Square, 400 Locust St., suite 105, Des Moines.
A photo of inside Ricochet in Des Moines.
Ricochet includes a full bar and homage to the 2011 table tennis league called "King Pong" that helped launch the company. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more