First look: Ricochet, Des Moines' new game lounge

A new game lounge, Ricochet, will open in downtown Des Moines Monday.

State of play: The space features Olympic-sized ping pong tables, a 22-foot-long shuffleboard and an eight-person foosball table.

There's a full bar and outside food is welcomed. (Fong's Pizza is just across the street.)

Between the lines: The business' East Village location closed in 2019 to open at its new spot. But then the pandemic hit and the project was paused, Brad Argo, one of Ricochet's owners, told Axios this week.

A project relaunch was possible following new lease negotiations, he said.

Details: The new lounge has more than 11,000-square-feet, located just off the city's Court Avenue entertainment district.

Multiple games — including darts, cornhole and bubble hockey — are free to play.

Unlimited play passes for games like billiards start at $10.

⏰ Open: Mon.-Thurs., 3pm-midnight; Fri., 3pm-2am; Sat. noon-2am; and Sun., noon to midnight.

Capital Square, 400 Locust St., suite 105, Des Moines.